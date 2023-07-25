Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

WTW opened at $232.25 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

