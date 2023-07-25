WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

