Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Life Storage worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

