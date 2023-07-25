Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,288 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

