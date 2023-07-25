Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

