Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 229.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

