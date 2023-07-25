Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.8 %

RMD opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

