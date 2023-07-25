Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after buying an additional 760,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

ES opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.