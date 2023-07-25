Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.13.

TDG opened at $882.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $839.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.51. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $899.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

