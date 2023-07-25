Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,752,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI stock opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

