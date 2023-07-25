Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,374 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

