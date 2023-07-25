Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.