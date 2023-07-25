Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

OKE opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

