Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

