Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,468 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

