Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,571,750 shares of company stock worth $1,024,733,298. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $271.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.