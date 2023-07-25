Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

NYSE:FIS opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

