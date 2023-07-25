Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

