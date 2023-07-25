Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,502.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,362.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,322.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,438.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

