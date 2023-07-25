Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

