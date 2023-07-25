Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

