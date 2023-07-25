Zacks Research Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

