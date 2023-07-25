Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Zimmer Biomet worth $77,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

