11,269 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. 8,006,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

