1inch Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $305.40 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $305.40 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,206,786 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

