20,830 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS KAPR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

