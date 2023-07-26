24,823 Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.37% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SVOL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 471,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,205. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

