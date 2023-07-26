2,683 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. 14,914,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549,803. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

