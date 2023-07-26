3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.23 billion-$32.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.72 billion. 3M also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.10 EPS.

3M Stock Up 2.6 %

3M stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. 5,571,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.83.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

