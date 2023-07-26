4,675 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 990.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 127,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 115,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 88,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

