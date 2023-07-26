5,000 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. 84,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.21. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.47%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

