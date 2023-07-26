794 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.52. 2,792,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

