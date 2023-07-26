8,715 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $581.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

