A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY23 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

