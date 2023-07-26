Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,163. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

