Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $132.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $115.83 and last traded at $114.49, with a volume of 3264848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
