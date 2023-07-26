AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. AbbVie has set its FY23 guidance at $10.72-11.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABBV stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

