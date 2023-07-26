abrdn plc Increases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

ARMK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,637. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

