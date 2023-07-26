abrdn plc Sells 125,261 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,261 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after buying an additional 3,984,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 5,837,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,571. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

