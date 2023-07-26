abrdn plc Sells 291 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Wix.com by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 552,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,405. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

