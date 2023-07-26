Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 941.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. 763,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

