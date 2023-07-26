Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $1,653,750.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.59. 490,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,162. The company has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

