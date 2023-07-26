ACNB (ACNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, July 27th.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACNB Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ACNB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ACNB by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

