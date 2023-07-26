Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

