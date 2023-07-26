Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.13.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.54 million.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -22.90%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
