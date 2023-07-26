Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.82, but opened at $65.66. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agilysys shares last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 21,678 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 141.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agilysys by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

