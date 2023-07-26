Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.82, but opened at $65.66. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agilysys shares last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 21,678 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilysys Stock Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 141.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agilysys by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

