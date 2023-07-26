Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.82, but opened at $65.66. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agilysys shares last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 21,678 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.
Insider Activity at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agilysys Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 0.88.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.