Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AGYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 162.37 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

