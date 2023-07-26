Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

AEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,319,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.