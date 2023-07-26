Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$68.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.541 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

