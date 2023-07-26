Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40.
About Akzo Nobel
