Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

